Financial Contrast: Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) & Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ascend Wellness and Aurora Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aurora Cannabis 3 7 0 0 1.70

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.12%. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus target price of $7.26, suggesting a potential upside of 70.10%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Aurora Cannabis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Aurora Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $143.73 million 5.92 -$25.44 million N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis $191.43 million 4.43 -$542.59 million ($2.61) -1.64

Ascend Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Cannabis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -38.12% -125.36% -20.62% Aurora Cannabis -252.40% -9.09% -7.08%

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Aurora Cannabis on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

