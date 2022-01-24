Financial Contrast: Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) and NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) and NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

35.8% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and NeuBase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,856.56% -60.39% -36.46% NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -60.83% -52.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and NeuBase Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25 NeuBase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 435.33%. NeuBase Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 932.26%. Given NeuBase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeuBase Therapeutics is more favorable than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and NeuBase Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals $3.94 million 14.84 -$111.27 million ($0.41) -1.14 NeuBase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.41 million ($0.92) -1.68

NeuBase Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals. NeuBase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beats NeuBase Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy. The company was founded by Dietrich A. Stephan on August 28, 2018 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

