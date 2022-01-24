Financial Institutions (FISI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Financial Institutions to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Financial Institutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FISI opened at $31.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $506.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Financial Institutions by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Financial Institutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Financial Institutions by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

