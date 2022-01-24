Finminity (FMT) Market Capitalization Hits $137,666.09

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Finminity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Finminity has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Finminity has a total market cap of $137,666.09 and $672.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,234.46 or 0.06503092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00057435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,217.34 or 0.99584811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006581 BTC.

About Finminity

Finminity’s total supply is 9,303,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,412 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Buying and Selling Finminity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Finminity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Finminity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Finminity using one of the exchanges listed above.

