First Au Limited (ASX:FAU) Insider Bryan Frost Buys 6,277,593 Shares

First Au Limited (ASX:FAU) insider Bryan Frost bought 6,277,593 shares of First Au stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,331.12 ($54,195.05).

First Au Company Profile

First Au Limited explores for gold and base metals in Western Australia's Goldfields and Pilbara. It holds 100% interests in the Gimlet gold project located to the north west of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; the Victoria Gold project; and the Talga project comprising 7 exploration tenements located in the East Pilbara.

