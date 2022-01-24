First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report sales of $155.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.00 million and the lowest is $153.40 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $181.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $627.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $629.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $611.70 million, with estimates ranging from $611.40 million to $612.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. 490,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.71. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $26.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

