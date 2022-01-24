First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.90 Million

Brokerages predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce sales of $30.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.70 million and the highest is $33.10 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $28.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $136.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.60 million to $138.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $160.35 million, with estimates ranging from $154.40 million to $166.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. 1,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.