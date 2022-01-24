First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.83

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 389262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on AG. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 0.90.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

