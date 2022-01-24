First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 24,519 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $601,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after purchasing an additional 217,524 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $97.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.31 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

