First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,492 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $20,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond lifted its position in Sun Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Sun Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sun Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

SUI stock opened at $188.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.