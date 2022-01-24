First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,622 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $26,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB stock opened at $375.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $488.39 and its 200 day moving average is $456.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

