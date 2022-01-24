First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $31,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $154.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.42.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

