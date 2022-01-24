First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 63.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 490,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,912 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $33,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

