First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,767 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $22,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

PAVE stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

