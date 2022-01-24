First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,997 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $24,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $73.33 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.