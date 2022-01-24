First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) is Sargent Investment Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $15,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after buying an additional 326,070 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after buying an additional 272,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after buying an additional 253,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 178.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 331,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after buying an additional 212,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $45.76 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

