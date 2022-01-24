First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 608,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,543 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $28,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 286,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 93,192 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 110,301 shares during the period.

RDVY opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

