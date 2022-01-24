Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.55

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.55 and last traded at $76.05, with a volume of 6194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.49. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fiverr International by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

