Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,230. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
