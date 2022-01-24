Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.77.

Shares of FND opened at $96.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $354,734,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,474,000 after buying an additional 161,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after buying an additional 317,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

