Flow (Dapper Labs) Market Capitalization Tops $473.95 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market capitalization of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

