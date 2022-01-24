Flux (FLUX) Trading 43.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. Flux has a total market cap of $301.64 million and $51.68 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00003994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.85 or 0.00249665 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00079242 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00092184 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002805 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 224,843,105 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

