Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.68.

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,364,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,967. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.92. Fortinet has a one year low of $143.63 and a one year high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,865 shares of company stock worth $6,175,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

