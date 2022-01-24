FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. FOX has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of FOX by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

