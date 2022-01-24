Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $842.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to report $842.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $875.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $787.16 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $496.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. Aegis boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 185,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,919. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

