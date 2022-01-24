Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 94,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,611,000 after purchasing an additional 252,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,055 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $145,468,000 after acquiring an additional 206,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,155,000 after acquiring an additional 349,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,745 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

