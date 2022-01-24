Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.69.

ULCC stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $28,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,318,640.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,172,000. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,037,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,688,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

