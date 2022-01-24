Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 3,330.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,159,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $5,276,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,290,000 after acquiring an additional 733,428 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 178.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $12.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $524.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

