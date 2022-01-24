FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.16.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

