FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cineplex Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cineplex in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn ($3.79) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.30). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

CGX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. raised their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.81.

TSE CGX opened at C$13.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$825.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$9.85 and a 52 week high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$250.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.20 million.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

