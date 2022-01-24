FY2021 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Reduced by Analyst

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.32. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $58.63 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average is $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 50.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,798,000 after purchasing an additional 89,423 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,364,091. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

