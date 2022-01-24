FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will earn $11.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. upped their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.21.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $271.16 on Monday. Generac has a one year low of $243.21 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 10.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Generac by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

