G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.41

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 4129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a market cap of $930.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.60.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in G. Willi-Food International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

