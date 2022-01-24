Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.81

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 32092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

GAU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$186.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 21.78 and a quick ratio of 21.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.02.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,800 shares in the company, valued at C$114,800.

Galiano Gold Company Profile (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

