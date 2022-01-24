GAMEE Trading Down 30% Over Last Week (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, GAMEE has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $13.35 million and approximately $939,329.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,258.86 or 0.06623278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,087.80 or 0.99949989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006672 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

