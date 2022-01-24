Genenta Science SPA’s Quiet Period To End on January 24th (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Genenta Science’s (NASDAQ:GNTA) quiet period will end on Monday, January 24th. Genenta Science had issued 2,400,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $27,600,000 based on an initial share price of $11.50. During Genenta Science’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

GNTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Genenta Science alerts:

NASDAQ:GNTA opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71. Genenta Science has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Genenta Science S.p.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon(TM). Genenta Science S.p.A. is based in MILAN, Italy.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.