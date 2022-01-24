General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,142. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $146.53 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

