General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Raised by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 278.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 1.1% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in General Motors by 126.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $2.71 on Monday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,631,410. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

