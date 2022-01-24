Generation Investment Management LLP Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.9% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 0.08% of Alphabet worth $1,407,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,537.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,877.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,827.24. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,809.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

