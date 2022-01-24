Generation Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 601,175 shares during the period. Nutanix makes up 3.0% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Nutanix worth $731,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,672,000 after acquiring an additional 141,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,886,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after buying an additional 272,718 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NTNX opened at $25.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.57. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.