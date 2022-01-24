Generation Investment Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Twilio worth $58,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Twilio by 249.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $226,110,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.67.

TWLO traded down $6.00 on Monday, hitting $186.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,364. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.05. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.95 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.