Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.90

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 8320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

GENI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

