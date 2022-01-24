Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GMAB. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.14.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

