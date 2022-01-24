Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 172,127 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Costco Wholesale worth $3,192,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 774.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,960,000 after purchasing an additional 420,728 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $478.58 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $212.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

