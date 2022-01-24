Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 303,506 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Charles Schwab worth $1,715,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $88.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,617 shares of company stock worth $45,574,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

