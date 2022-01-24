Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 644,322 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 644,322 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,436,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NEE opened at $82.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.