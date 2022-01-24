German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Brokerages expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.71. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.69. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.