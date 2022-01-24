German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.71. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.69. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

