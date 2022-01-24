GET Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $224,829.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00004526 BTC on exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.63 million and $224,829.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00042334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.