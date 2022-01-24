Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.50

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.98.
In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,175,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,241,000 after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,235,000 after purchasing an additional 116,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after buying an additional 27,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,325,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.
Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.