Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.50

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,175,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,241,000 after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,235,000 after purchasing an additional 116,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after buying an additional 27,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,325,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.