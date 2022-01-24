Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Global Net Lease also posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,373 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 820,163 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,330,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after buying an additional 762,490 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.01. 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,934. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

